Will Shut Down Guardian Minister’s Office at BMC HQ Once Elected Body is Back, Says Fadnavis as Oppn Fumes

Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said attempted to end the controversy around Mumbai guardian minister’s office in the BMC headquarters, saying the office will be shut once BMC’s elected body is back.

Speaking in the state legislative council, Fadnavis said: “Right now, there are no elected representatives in the BMC. Hence, to address the complaints of people related to civic issues, Mumbai’s guardian minister got an office in BMC headquarters so that people can sit there and get their complaints resolved. Once the elected body of BMC is back, this office will be closed down.”

For the past few weeks, the Opposition has been trying to corner the state government — especially guardian minister of Mumbai city Mangalprabhat Lodha — for an office in BMC headquarters.

Shiv Sena UBT leader and former guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray had raised the issue, demanding that all MLAs from Mumbai should get an office in the BMC headquarters as people come to them regularly with civic issues.

Thackeray alleged that letting former BJP coporators sit in the premises was an attempt to destroy the systems in place.

Meanwhile, Lodha, who is at the centre of the controversy, tweeted: “Today, Devendra Fadnavis took cognisance of my work as guardian minister of Mumbai. He explained the council house about my work, hence I thank him. I have always said that the office which we have started at BMC headquarters is open for people of Mumbai with aim to resolve their civic issues.”

Lodha has started meeting citizens, along with former BJP corporators, to resolve civic issues, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has claimed. The BJP corporators have been asked to sit in the first floor office in two shifts daily so they can attend to the citizens visiting Lodha’s office with their problems, they alleged. Lodha, meanwhile, will be sitting in the office thrice a week from 4pm to 6pm and will also interact with the citizens.

According to the Opposition, in view of the upcoming Mumbai municipal elections which may be announced anytime, the BJP wants doesn’t want to lose out on the opportunity to reach out to Mumbaiites, which is why the office is being used.​