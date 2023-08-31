Will Uddhav Seek Apology from Rahul for Insulting Savarkar? Sena Questions Thackeray’s Role in I.N.D.I.A

A Maharashtra cabinet minister has asked Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray if he will seek an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for “repeatedly” insulting Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar at the I.N.D.I.A meet in Mumbai today.

Deepak Kesarkar, who was with the Uddhav Thackeray camp until the rebellion took place in Shiv Sena, slammed him for standing “helplessly” with politicians such as Akhilesh Yadav, Lalu Prasad and the Congress who have allegations of corruption against them.

“Uddhav Thackeray’s alliance with these leaders is a betrayal of Balasaheb’s principles. Will Uddhav Thackeray ask Rahul Gandhi to apologise for insulting Savarkar? How many leaders attending the I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting will visit Balasaheb’s memorial and pay their respects?" asked the Sena leader.

While responding to the press conference by the opposition leaders a day before the Mumbai meeting, Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai West Gajanan Kirtikar said all these parties are the epitome of dynasty politics. “Of the parties involved in this alliance, 17 are trying to further the cause of dynastic politics. They don’t care about the country’s development,” said Kirtikar, echoing Kesarkar views on the alliance and questioning Thackeray’s role in it.

According to Shiv Sena leaders, Uddhav and his front have become the “puppets” in hands of Congress whose ideology was rejected by Balasaheb Thackeray.

Kirtikar further said it’s “unfortunate to see Aaditya Thackeray welcoming Rahul Gandhi” in Mumbai after the latter “repeatedly” insulting Savarkar on several occasions.

Thackeray and his party will be sitting in the meeting with leaders such as Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav whose party had given orders in the past of firing on ‘Kar Sevaks’ and Lalu Prasad who had stopped the Rath Yatra of LK Advani in the past.

Kesarkar also questioned Thackeray if had he broken off the alliance had the BJP offered him the Chief Minister’s post for five years. He further asked, “After the elections, Thackeray had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They had talked about forming their government after winning the elections. However, his mind changed later because of the allure of the Chief Minister’s post. Similarly, in 2014, Sharad Pawar backed the BJP to form a stable government. Even now, Pawar should join us.”

Giving an open challenge to Thackeray, Kesarkar said, “Many among the parties who have come to Mumbai with the greed for power have consistently opposed Balasaheb. If Thackeray holds them in such high regard, he should take all of them to Balasaheb’s memorial and make them pay their respects to him”.