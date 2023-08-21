​‘With INDIA Nationally, But…’: Mamata Banerjee Targets Left, Congress at Imam-Muazzin Event

Even though part of Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee targeted the Left and Congress at the All India Imam-Muazzin Social and Welfare Organisation event in Kolkata on Monday.

She announced a Rs-500 raise in stipend for Imams, muezzins and purohits. Now, Imams will get Rs 3,000, muezzins will get Rs 2,500 and purohits will get Rs 1,500 per month.

No INDIA Effect?

At the TMC Martyrs’ Day meet on July 21, Banerjee had refrained from targeting the Congress and Left, leaving the political circles abuzz about her ties especially with the Congress, after a dinner with Sonia Gandhi.

On Monday, however, Banerjee was fierce in her attack. “I am with INDIA nationally, but here in Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress are together. They also formed a board together for the panchayat polls.”

Banerjee’s messaging was clear, say experts. She told that the minorities that support for the Congress and CPM would ultimately help the BJP, they said.

SAGARDIGHI BYPOLLS IMPACT

According to experts, the attack could be an effect of the Sagardighi bypolls. In the assembly constituency, which has more than 40% Muslim voters, the Congress defeated the TMC. Although later, Congress MLA Byron Biswas switched over, not winning the minority votes was seen as a concern by the TMC.

“If minorities are upset with the TMC, they could turn to the Congress or CPM. Banerjee does not want the minorities vote to be divided,” they said.

PANCHAYAT POLLS

In the recent panchayat polls, the TMC won with a thumping majority, but violence and conflict were seen in the minority belts of Bhangar and Murshidabad. In Bhangar, the Indian Secular Front (ISF), a minority dominated party, gave a tough fight to the TMC. “Banerjee clearly doesn’t want the Left or Congress to get any share of the minority votes,” experts said.

BJP REACTS

BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari said Banerjee was indulging in communal politics. “Purohits don’t need her Rs 500. She is playing the communal card before the Lok Sabha polls.”

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “Here in Tamaulipas, the BJP and TMC had formed a board together for panchayat polls, what is she saying?”

Banerjee had first announced the stipend in 2012. The raise after 11 years is leading to the question if it is part of the strategy to woo voters ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. ​