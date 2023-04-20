With No Legal Relief for Rahul, Congress Poll Ploy May Hinge on Sympathy, Satyagraha, And Satyapal

The Congress does not see the dismissal of Rahul Gandhi’s plea for a stay on his conviction in a defamation case by a Surat court as a setback. In fact, sources say it has firmed the former MP’s resolve to push the Adani issue even more despite many in the opposition having reservations about making this the core strategy.

But sources in the Congress say, following the Surat court verdict, the party’s top leaders met to discuss the road ahead till 2024.

Firstly, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress will use the legal journey to play the victim and sympathy card. They will use this to make the point that anyone who questions the PM has to visit the courts. Press conferences and satyagraha are planned over the next few weeks. And after the May 10 Karnataka elections, the second phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will underscore this the issue while Rahul Gandhi will make the point yet again that he is not scared to make this point.

Secondly, on whether the Congress will make the Adani issue the kernel of its election campaign, top Congress sources said “no". “We will talk more about unemployment and rising prices but will link it to the nepotism and crony capitalism connected to the Adani issue," they added.

Once again, the party will revive its winning slogan from 2004: “Congress ka haath aam aadmi ke saath".

But the Congress has also agreed that it will raise the Satyapal Malik “revelations” as a core issue, while maintaining two things: 1. Pakistan is very much involved. 2. Balakote strikes will not be questioned.

Instead, it will focus on why the jawans were not given aircraft and other facilities.

Sources in the Congress said that they are not too perturbed if the legal journey is long and Rahul does not get relief during the polls, as it would help build up sympathy during the Karnataka elections.

