'Without Prejudice to My Rights...': Rahul Gandhi's Letter to LS Secretariat on Bungalow Notice

Former MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday responded to the notice asking him to vacate the 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow by April 22, which he has been occupying since 2005.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Secretariat Deputy Secretary Mohit Rajan, he wrote, “As an elected member of the Lok Sabha over the last 4 terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here."

“Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," he wrote.

Gandhi was on Monday asked to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case last week.

The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took the decision following which the secretariat of the House wrote to the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005.

