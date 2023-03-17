'Won't Leave You': Karnataka MLA Caught Publically Abusing and Threatening Cop

A Congress MLA - Anand Nyamagouda – was caught on camera abusing and threatening a police inspector in Bagalkot district in poll-bound Karnataka. The video has been shared on social media and has drawn widespread ire.

The Congress MLA was reportedly caught threatening a police sub inspector (PSI) on Thursday in Jamkhandi town over the construction of a circle in the town.

The row occurred when the PSI reportedly tried to convince the MLA that the construction of a circle in town would become an issue. The disagreement enraged the Congress MLA.

He was caught using foul language and threatened the on duty PSI in a public place in the presence of his supporters.

“You should be quiet. What do you know? Let me tell you. The current government might support you. I won’t leave you," the MLA allegedly told PSI.

“Who do you think you are? Are you an MLA? This is not done,” Nyamagouda is heard saying.

Anand Siddu Nyamagouda won the Jamkhandi seat in 2018 by defeating Kulkarni Shrikant Subrao of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 39,480 votes.

(With IANS Inputs)

