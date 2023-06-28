‘Worrisome’, Says Sharad Pawar on KCR’s ‘Show of Strength’ With 600 Cars in Maharashtra

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday objected to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao arriving in Maharashtra with a huge motorcade, terming this attempt to “show strength” as worrisome.

KCR arrived in Maharashtra with a motorcade of 600 cars on Monday. The same day, he visited the famous Vitthal-Rukmini temple at Pandharpur in Solapur district of southern Maharashtra, where held a rally at Sarkoli village on Tuesday as part of his Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) efforts to expand the party’s support base.

While speaking to the media in Pune, Pawar said if a chief minister of a neighbouring state came to offer prayers, there was no reason to object. “But the attempt to show big strength in terms of number of vehicles was worrisome,” he said.

Pawar added that it would have been better had Rao’s visit focused on boosting cooperation between the two states.

Pawar was also asked about Bhagirath Bhalke, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2021 Pandharpur Assembly bypoll on NCP ticket, joining the BRS at the Tuesday’s rally. The NCP supremo said there was no need to worry if an individual deserted the party.

“After giving ticket to Bhagirath Bhalke, we realised that our choice was wrong, but I do not want to talk about it,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)