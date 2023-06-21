CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Adipurush FilmBengal Panchayat PollsPM Modi US VisitKarnataka GovtPM Modi
Home » Politics » On Yoga Day, Congress Thanks Nehru But Tharoor ‘Acknowledges’ Modi Govt For Reviving Yoga
1-MIN READ

On Yoga Day, Congress Thanks Nehru But Tharoor ‘Acknowledges’ Modi Govt For Reviving Yoga

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 17:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a unique yoga session on today in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters in New York. (File Photos: Reuters+PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a unique yoga session on today in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters in New York. (File Photos: Reuters+PTI)

Tharoor, who represents Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram in Lok Sabha, said yoga is a vital part of our soft power across the world and it's great to see it recognized.

On International Day of Yoga, the Congress on Wednesday thanked India’s first PM Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, who the party said, was instrumental in popularising Yoga and even made it a part of national policy.

However, its MP Shashi Tharoor went out of party line to acknowledge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for reviving and internationalising International Yoga Day through the United Nations.

Tharoor, who represents Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram in Lok Sabha, said yoga is a vital part of our soft power across the world and it’s great to see it recognized.

The Yoga Day events were also held today across the country in villages, towns, cities, colleges, schools, health centres, parks and at public places such as gardens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a unique yoga session today in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters in New York that will see participation from top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals.

Nine years after Modi first proposed from the United Nations General Assembly podium to mark International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, the Indian PM will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day.

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. congress
  2. shashi tharoor
  3. yoga
first published:June 21, 2023, 17:20 IST
last updated:June 21, 2023, 17:30 IST