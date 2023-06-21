On Yoga Day, Congress Thanks Nehru But Tharoor ‘Acknowledges’ Modi Govt For Reviving Yoga

On International Day of Yoga, the Congress on Wednesday thanked India’s first PM Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, who the party said, was instrumental in popularising Yoga and even made it a part of national policy.

However, its MP Shashi Tharoor went out of party line to acknowledge Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for reviving and internationalising International Yoga Day through the United Nations.

On International Day of Yoga, we thank Pt. Nehru, who was instrumental in popularising Yoga & even made it a part of national policy.Let us appreciate the importance of the ancient art & philosophy in our physical & mental wellbeing & take steps to incorporate it in our lives. pic.twitter.com/XqOyMwgock — Congress (@INCIndia) June 21, 2023

Tharoor, who represents Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram in Lok Sabha, said yoga is a vital part of our soft power across the world and it’s great to see it recognized.

Indeed! We should also acknowledge all those who revived & popularised yoga, including our government, @PMOIndia & @MEAIndia, for internationalising #InternationalYogaDay through the @UN. As I have argued for decades, yoga is a vital part of our soft power across the world &… https://t.co/WYZvcecl0Q— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 21, 2023

The Yoga Day events were also held today across the country in villages, towns, cities, colleges, schools, health centres, parks and at public places such as gardens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a unique yoga session today in a historic celebration to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters in New York that will see participation from top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals.

Nine years after Modi first proposed from the United Nations General Assembly podium to mark International Yoga Day as an annual commemoration, the Indian PM will for the first time be at the UN Headquarters to lead the yoga session in a historic commemoration of the day.