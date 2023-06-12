CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » Youth Cong, NSUI Protest Near Trivendra Rawat's Residence for Calling Godse Patriot
1-MIN READ

Youth Cong, NSUI Protest Near Trivendra Rawat's Residence for Calling Godse Patriot

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 20:26 IST

Dehradun, India

Rawat said he did not approve of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination but described Godse as a patriot. (Photo: Twitter)

Rawat said he did not approve of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination but described Godse as a patriot. (Photo: Twitter)

However, police raised barricades and stopped them a few hundred metres before his residence

Youth Congress and NSUI workers tried to march to former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s residence here on Monday in protest against his recent remarks describing Nathu Ram Godse as a patriot.

However, police raised barricades and stopped them a few hundred metres before his residence.

They sat on a dharna there demanding an apology from Rawat.

“The killer of Mahatma Gandhi cannot be glorified. He can never be the country’s hero," state Youth Congress president Sumit Bhullar said.

Talking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh last week, Rawat said he did not approve of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination but described Godse as a patriot.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
