Assam Youth Congress Leader Accuses Srinivas of Harassment, Says No Action Despite Taking Up Issue with Rahul Gandhi

The President of Youth Congress’ Assam unit has accused wing chief Srinivas BV of harassing her and discrimination due to her gender.

In a series of tweets today, Assam Youth Congress president Dr Angkita Dutta claimed she apprised Rahul Gandhi of Srinivas’ harassment and demeaning use of language towards her but no probe has been ordered so far.

“IYC President Srinivas has continually harnessed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education doesn’t allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES," she tweeted.

She said she has kept quiet for months waiting for them to take action against him yet no one seems interested. Srinivas, in the guise of his PR, is getting away with all kinds of wrongdoings, she added.

Despite my complaints, no enquiry committee has been initiated against @srinivasiyc Is this the safe space @RahulGandhi talks about women @priyankagandhi— Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress legal cell said Dutta has resorted to using utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words against Srinivas & has levelled totally frivolous allegations against him. The cell said it is initiating strong/stringent legal action in the matter.

BJP leader Amit Malviya launched attacks on the Congress over the issue and said harassment of women is endemic in Congress ranks.

“Dr Angkita Dutta, President of IYC Assam, alleges being harassed by Srinivas BV, IYC’s National President for her gender. She says that even after approaching Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, no inquiry committee has been constituted. Harassment of women is endemic in Congress ranks…," he tweeted.

Read all the Latest Politics News here