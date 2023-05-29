CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :New Parliament BuildingPM Modi Rajasthan CongressManish SisodiaSengol
Home » Politics » YSR Telangana Party Chief Sharmila Meets Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar
1-MIN READ

YSR Telangana Party Chief Sharmila Meets Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 13:31 IST

Bengaluru, India

Sources said that Sharmila Reddy is keen on forging an alliance with the Congress party in Telangana state and she had spoken to Shivakumar in this regard (Image/ IANS)

Sources said that Sharmila Reddy is keen on forging an alliance with the Congress party in Telangana state and she had spoken to Shivakumar in this regard (Image/ IANS)

Shivakumar is a close family friend of Sharmila Reddy since the days of late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Rajasekhara Reddy

YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy and YSR Telangana Party President, called on Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday.

According to Shivakumar’s office, it was just a cordial meeting between the two leaders and did not divulge any details. Shivakumar is a close family friend of Sharmila Reddy since the days of late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Rajasekhara Reddy.

top videos

    Sources said that Sharmila Reddy is keen on forging an alliance with the Congress party in Telangana state and she had spoken to Shivakumar in this regard.

    Congress is also looking forward to unite anti-Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) votes ahead the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. DK Shivakumar
    2. congress
    3. Andhra Pradesh
    4. YS Sharmila
    first published:May 29, 2023, 13:31 IST
    last updated:May 29, 2023, 13:31 IST