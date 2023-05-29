YSR Telangana Party Chief Sharmila Meets Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar

YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Reddy and YSR Telangana Party President, called on Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday.

According to Shivakumar’s office, it was just a cordial meeting between the two leaders and did not divulge any details. Shivakumar is a close family friend of Sharmila Reddy since the days of late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Rajasekhara Reddy.

top videos

Sources said that Sharmila Reddy is keen on forging an alliance with the Congress party in Telangana state and she had spoken to Shivakumar in this regard.

Congress is also looking forward to unite anti-Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) votes ahead the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.