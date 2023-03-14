YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila Detained for Marching Towards Parliament from Delhi's Jantar Mantar

YS Sharmila, chief of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP), was on Tuesday detained by Delhi police for marching towards Parliament from Jantar Mantar along with other protesters. The group had planned agitation against Telangana’s KCR government’s Kaleshwaram ‘scam’.

“India has seen many big scams. I am here today to throw light on the biggest scam in the country, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project scam. We will march to the Parliament to show how big how big this scam is," Sharmila had said before her detention.

She even claimed that President’s rule should be imposed in the state to make way for impartial inquiry by central agencies.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Monday, Sharmila had expressed her disappointment against the authorities for not initiating any action, audit or investigation into the irregularities that were already in public.

The YSRTP leader was quoted by local media as saying that she had to resort to this step (of protest) to draw the attention of the entire nation and the Parliamentarians towards the biggest fiasco of Telangana.

“Let the entire country realise the magnitude of the scam and our tireless fight in the last two years. The project cost was escalated from Rs 38,500 crore to Rs 1.20 lakh crore but on Sunday, the BRS minister claimed only 1.5 lakh acres of land has been irrigated. This shows that Kaleshwaram is the biggest flop show but filled the pockets of one contractor and one family,” Sharmila was quoted as saying.

The protest by Andhra Pradesh CM’s sister comes barely four days after Telangana chief minister’s daughter was at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for a protest to demand for the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Calling K Kavitha’s dharna “a farce", the YRSTP chief said, “KCR himself has not implemented women reservation. With so many crimes against women, Telangana has become like a landmine and we don’t know when will it explode and what will happen."

She went to say that BRS leaders are also involved in crimes against women. “Dalit women are assaulted and killed in lockups but chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao won’t say a word," Sharmila added.

The News Minute quoted Sharmila as saying the Kaleshwaram project is such a disaster and a blot that KCR who had earlier flaunted it as a monument and a tourist destination, today doesn’t let media or the opposition anywhere near it. She said the opposition leaders in the state are silent, and so are the central ministers who do lip service but won’t act.

