4 Nations Tournament: Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Handed 1-3 Defeat by Germany in Dusseldorf

The Indian junior women’s hockey team started its campaign at the 4 Nations Tournament with a 1-3 loss to hosts Germany here on Saturday.

Mumtaz Khan (60th) was the lone goal-scorer for India. Hahn Marie (9th), Seidel Carolin (37th) and Lena Keller (58th) scored a goal each in Germany’s win.

Germany began the match on a strong note with Hahn Marie scoring a goal in the ninth minute of the game after successfully converting a penalty corner to put India on the backfoot.

India increased the frequency of their attacks in an attempt to level the score but Germany doubled their lead with Carolin scoring a field goal. At the end of the third quarter, Germany were leading 2-0.

The third quarter was a goalless affair.

In the fourth quarter, the Indian team came out with a well-structured plan. They remained determined to equalise and switched their style of play to a counter-attacking strategy.

However, Keller scored a field goal in the dying minutes of the game to take the match away from India.

Mumtaz successfully converted a penalty corner to pull one back for India, but it was too late.

India will next face England on Sunday.