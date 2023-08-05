Aditi Swami Clinches India's First-Ever Individual World Title At The World Archery Championships; Jyothi Vennam Brings Bronze Home

17-year-old Indian prodigy Aditi Swami became the first-ever Indian to clinch the individual World Title at the World Archery Championships final today.

Aditi, who won the junior world title last month, beat Mexico’s Andrea Becerra 149-147 in the summit clash to become the first Indian world champion in an individual event at the senior world championships.

Aditi won the Junior World Title last month and now put on a cold-blooded performance against Becerra to clinch the title once and for all.

Aditi Swami gets the FIRST individual WORLD TITLE for India.The 17-year-old prodigy is now the world champion. 🏆#WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/oBbtgxyzq3— World Archery (@worldarchery) August 5, 2023

She had earlier defeated fellow Indian Jyothi Vennam in a tightly contested 145-149 contest in the semifinals. Jyothi though overcame the loss and nabbed yet another medal for India as she finished off Turkey’s Ipek Tomruk 150-146 in the bronze medal match and triumphed.

Earlier, the two Indian women along with the aid of Parneet Kaur won the gold medal at the 2023 Berlin World Archery Championships beating Mexico 235-229 in the final. In the process, the trio became the first Indian women’s compound team to carry the tag of world champions and ensured India opened its medal account in spectacular style.