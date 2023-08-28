AEW All In 2023 Results: MJF Defends Title Against Adam Cole; Will Ospreay Beats Chris Jericho

All Elite Wrestling just produced probably their biggest pay-per-view in the Company’s history. This Sunday, AEW’s All In turned out to be one of the biggest events in the company’s history with over 81,305 fans filling up the famed Wembley Stadium in London. The pay-per-view was headlined by the former foes turned best friends Adam Cole and MJF with both wrestlers scheduled to be participating in two matches in the night. They will be teaming up against Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, the Aussie Open in the zero hour and then they will face each other for the AEW World Championship.

AEW All In (Zero Hour):-

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship Match: Cole and MJF vs. Aussie Open (c):-

The foes turned into best friends, Better Than You BayBay defeated the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, the Aussie Open for the title. Cole and MJF hit them with the double clothesline pinning them to claim the titles.

FTW Championship Match: Hook vs. Jack Perry (c)

Hook defeated Jack Perry to regain his FTW Championship. The match can be best summed as a brawl with both the wrestlers giving everything in the fight to win. Hook tapped Perry out in the end locking in Red Rum.

AEW All In (Pay-Per-View):-

“Real" World’s Championship Match: CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe was defeated by CM Punk who retained his self-proclaimed “Real” World Championship. He won the match giving tribute to the wrestling legend, the late great Terry Funk who passed away last week.

The Golden Elite - Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and Kota Ibushi vs. Bullet Club Gold - Jay White, Juice Robinson and Konosuke Takeshita

Bullet Club Gold defeated the Golden Elite and “changed the world” as said by Don Callis on the commentators table. The Bullet Club surprised everyone and won the matchup after Takeshita ceased the opportunity and rolled Kenny Omega for the match.

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks

FTR defeated The Young Bucks and retained their titles after another instant classic between the two tag teams. Fans were in love with the match and their sound was deafening when FTR’s Cash kicked out in the end moments of the match.

Stadium Stampede: Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Ortiz and Santana:-

One of the best matches of the night saw the team of Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo come out on top. The highlight of the match was the fan favourite Orange Cassidy battling Jon Moxley and beating him down with four Orange Punches.

AEW World Women’s Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Saraya vs. Toni Storm:-

Saraya snatched away the AEW World Title from Hikaru Shida as she defeated all three women, pinning Tony Storm after hitting her with a Knightcap.

Coffin Match: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage

Darby Allin and Sting defeated Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage in a Cage match adding one more to the list of dangerous stipulation matches. The match was a hardcore match and had an unmatched sense of violence on display,

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay IWGP United Kingdom Heavyweight Champion (with Don Callis)!

Ospreay defeated Jericho in an instant classic as the two wrestlers with quite different wrestling styles gave a banger and a classic to remember. Sammy tried Jericho to help up Jericho but was pushed away by former AEW World Champions

AEW World Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. MJF (c)

The World Championship saw MJF continue his epic run as he defeated his best friend Adam Cole. But cracks have come in their relationship and it was looking like Roderick Strong tried his all to help Cole win but the efforts did not go to fruition as Cole didn’t do any dirty tricks towards MJF.