AEW Double or Nothing Results: The Blackpool Combat Club Win The Anarchy in the Arena

Headlined by MJF’s title defence, the AEW scripted its return to Las Vegas for the fifth Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. MJF defended his world title in a four-way fight against Jack Perry, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara on this year’s AEW Double or Nothing.

The Elite’s Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks were up against Blackpool Combat Club’s Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson in the Anarchy in the Arena Match. The AEW World Tag Team titles were also put on the line as reigning champions FTR aimed to defend the belts against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. In the women’s segment, Jamie Hayter defended her AEW World Women’s Championship title against Toni Storm. Taya Valkyrie featured in the TBS Championship fight against Jade Cargill.

The Hardys and Hook vs Ethan Page and The Gunns

The AEW Double or Nothing 2023 kicked off with a fight between Matt and Jeff Hardy’s team and Ethan Page and The Gunns. The Hardys teamed up with FTW champion Hook to feature in the opening encounter of this year’s AEW Double or Nothing. Despite the Hardys’ hard work and determination, fans did not seem to be much impressed with the opening clash of the night. The Hardys and Hook claimed victory after Page was forced to tap out.

AEW International Championship

21 participants fought in a Blackjack Battle Royal to decide the fate of the AEW International Championship. Orange Cassidy put up a spirited display to emerge victorious in the Blackjack Battle Royal.

Adam Cole vs Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho and Adam Cole faced each other in an unsanctioned match on the AEW Double or Nothing. Cole, thanks to his power-packed fight, earned a referee-stoppage win yesterday.

FTR vs Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler did not face much difficulty in retaining their AEW World Tag Team Championships on Sunday. Jeff Jarret and Jay Lethal were simply outplayed and they failed to have a meaningful crack at the championships.

Wardlow vs Christian Cage

Wardlow and Christian Cage were involved in a ladder match for the TNT Championship. The two fighters looked competitive but Cage lacked the urgency to go for the final winning move. Wardlow’s powerbomb, eventually, proved to be decisive in the championship bout. Following the powerbomb, Wardlow climbed up to reclaim his title.

Jamie Hayter vs Toni Storm

Having endured an injury, Jamie Hayter seemed quite likely to concede her AEW World Women’s Championship. Toni Storm made full use of the opportunity to clinch the title.

The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass vs House of Black

The House of Black’s Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King successfully defended the AEW World Trios titles against Anthony Bowens, Max Caster and Daddy Ass of The Acclaimed. This was another encounter which could not garner the attention of the fans.

Taya Valkyrie vs Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill retained her TBS Championship title after defeating Taya Valkyrie. But Cargill’s run as champion came to an end later after she was outpowered by Kris Statlander.

MJF vs Darby Allin vs Jungle Boy vs Sammy Guevara

MJF continued his brilliant run yesterday to remain as the AEW World Champion. MJF got the better of Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Sammy Guevara to retain the title.

Anarchy in the Arena

The main event of the night, in the form of Anarchy in the arena, produced multiple storylines but it somehow lacked a finishing touch. With a constant urge of adding more exciting storytelling, this year’s Anarchy in the Arena appeared to be somewhat dull. The Blackpool Combat Club defeated The Elite in the main event of the night.