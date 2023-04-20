CHANGE LANGUAGE
AEW Dynamite Results, 19 April: Wardlow Clinches The AEW TNT Title
AEW Dynamite Results, 19 April: Wardlow Clinches The AEW TNT Title

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 16:06 IST

Pittsburg, USA

Powerhouse Hobbs’ championship reign came to an end yesterday after 41 days as Wardlow’s powerbomb helped him clinch the prestigious title on this week’s AEW Dynamite

This week’s AEW Dynamite, which took place at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, featured the highly anticipated debut of Jay White. In his first match, White was up against Komander.

Fans got to witness the rivalry between Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs last night. The two fierce competitors faced each other in a riveting TNT Championship bout on the latest episode of the AEW Dynamite.

Spectators also experienced the FTR Promo on this week’s AEW Dynamite episode. A trios fight between the Acclaimed and Billy Gunn and Jericho Appreciation Society’s Jake Hager, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker took place yesterday. Last night’s segment kicked off with Jack Perry, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara’s appearances.

Jamie Hayter and Dr Britt Baker DMD vs Toni Storm and Ruby Soho

Dr Britt Baker performed in front of her home crowd last night. The hometown hero could not have asked for a better show. The enticing fight ended in favour of her partner Jamie Hayter. Baker tapped out Ruby Soho with a powerful Lockjaw.

Wardlow vs Powerhouse Hobbs

Viewers got a new TNT Champion last night. Powerhouse Hobbs’ championship reign came to an end yesterday after 41 days. Wardlow’s powerbomb helped him clinch the prestigious title on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Komander vs Jay White

Jay White made his in-ring debut last night in a fight with Komander. The debutant came up with a stunning display to breach Komander’s sublime offensive game. White eventually won by a pinfall with Blade Runner.

The Acclaimed and Billy Gun vs The Jericho Appreciation Society

Last night’s fight between The Acclaimed and Billy Gun vs The Jericho Appreciation Society turned out to be quite an action-packed one. Billy Gunn and the Acclaimed emerged victorious last night after Max Caster earned a pinfall with a Mic Drop on Angelo Parker.

Jack Perry vs Sammy Guevara

The final battle of the night featured “Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara. This fight also succeeded in enthralling the spectators as both the competitors offered some stunning moves. The clash got more interesting after MJF decided to come out last night. MJF’s involvement actually helped Guevara in defeating Perry by a count out.

