AEW Dynamite Results, 26 April: Orange Cassidy Defends International Championship

This week’s AEW Dynamite featured an International Championship match between Orange Cassidy and Bandido. Fans got a chance to experience the final of the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament to become the next challenger to MJF’s AEW World Championship. Jade Cargill defended the TBS Championship on the latest episode of the AEW Dynamite.

Roderick Strong made a surprise appearance during last night’s AEW Dynamite which took place at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Spectators also witnessed the feud between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Just a week after winning the TNT Championship, Wardlow made his appearance on the AEW Dynamite.

The show kicked off with the AEW International Championship fight between Orange Cassidy and Bandido.

Orange Cassidy vs Bandido

Bandido offered a promising fight to halt Orange Cassidy’s juggernaut but the AEW International Champion succeeded in reclaiming his title. Cassidy produced an Orange Punch and a Beach Break to swipe aside Bandido’s challenge.

Dax Harwood vs Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett did not face much trouble in getting the better of Dax Harwood on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Jarrett knocked off Harwood with The Stroke to clinch a win yesterday.

Wardlow vs Unnamed Opponent

The unanimity of Wardlow’s opposition made the fight quite interesting. Wardlow clinched a comfortable win against the unnamed opponent last night.

Darby Allin vs Sammy Guevara

Samy Guevara emerged victorious last night, thanks to Darby Allin’s disqualification. The match referee disqualified Allin on the basis of an assumption and it allowed Sammy to secure a victory.

Taya Valkyrie vs Jade Cargill

The TBS Championship was put on the line as Jade Cargill defended her title against Taya Valkyrie. The win against Taya helped Jade in extending her winning streak to 56 in a row. Jade rolled Taya up for the pin to win.

Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita vs The Butcher and The Blade

Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita were up against Butcher and Blade in the final fight of the night. Omega and Takeshita exhibited a terrific team game to earn a hard-fought victory. Takeshita came up with a Power Drive Knee to ensure a win for his side.

