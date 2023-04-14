AEW Dynamite Results: Orange Cassidy Successfully Defends His AEW International Championship

The latest episode of the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Dynamite, which took place at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, comprised two title fights. While Orange Cassidy defended his International title against House of Black’s Buddy Matthews, Silas Young aimed to clinch the AEW TNT Championship last night. Wrestling fans also got to witness the return of Chris Jericho on the latest episode of the AEW. Following last week’s backstage altercation, Keith Lee took on Jericho yesterday for the very first time. The Outcasts, comprising Toni Storm and Ruby Soho, were also out there last night to take part in a fight. Storm and Soho teamed up in the latest episode of the AEW Dynamite to take on Skye Blue and Riho. Last night’s show also featured Sting’s appearance. This week’s AEW Dynamite kicked off with a fight between Darby Allin and. Swerve Strickland.

Darby Allin vs Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland came up with his best possible fight as a singles competitor yesterday to spoil Darby Allin’s run to AEW World Championship. But Strickland’s efforts went in vain. This week’s AEW Dynamite could not have asked for a better start as both Allin and Strickland offered a terrific show. Allin ultimately emerged victorious after pulling off the Last Supper.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs Silas Young

The championship fight between Powerhouse Hobbs and Silas Young actually proved to be quite one-sided. Hobbs produced a powerful slam to successfully defend the AEW TNT Championship.

Orange Cassidy vs Buddy Matthews

The second championship fight of the night featured Orange Cassidy and Buddy Matthews. This title-decider, unlike the previous one, turned out to be quite an enthralling one for the viewers. Cassidy delivered a Mouse Trap to retain the AEW International Championship.

Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa vs Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley

Blackpool Combat Club- Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley- took on the Elite’s Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa in the next bout of the night. Moxley delivered a bulldog choke on Cutler to record a win last night.

Riho and Skye Blue vs The Outcasts

Riho and Skye Blue looked quite aggressive last night but it was not certainly enough to get the better of The Outcasts- Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. Toni Storm produced a Storm Zero on Skye Blue to claim a victory for her side.

Chris Jericho vs Keith Lee

Chris Jericho and Keith Lee faced each other for the first time in this week’s AEW Dynamite. Jericho did manage to claim a win yesterday but he required some help from an external force. Swerve Strickland’s intervention proved to be quite crucial as he hit Lee in the face. It ultimately helped Jericho in bagging a victory by a pinfall.

