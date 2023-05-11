AEW Results, 10 May: Jon Moxley-Kenny Omega Fight Concludes With A Shocking Incident

The latest episode of the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) produced one of the most thrilling fights in the history of the brand. AEW fans experienced, arguably, the most enticing rivalry in recent times as Jon Moxley went up against Kenny Omega.

The main event of the night produced a nerve-racking contest between two fierce rivals. This week’s AEW also focused on its buildup to Double or Nothing scheduled to take place on May 28. The AEW World Trios Championships were put on the line in an Open House fight last night.

Orange Cassidy took on Daniel Garcia in a high-voltage AEW International Championship bout yesterday. In the women’s segment, Anna Jay and Julia Hart faced off on this week’s AEW. Viewers also witnessed a Christian Cage promo on Wednesday. FTR, on the other hand, responded to Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal’s challenge.

ALSO READ| UCL, Semi-final: Inter Milan Take Massive Advantage With 2-0 Win Over AC Milan in First Leg

Rey Fenix vs Claudio Castagnoli

The latest episode of AEW kicked off with a double jeopardy fight between ROH Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. The winner of the battle was promised to clinch a future shot at the other competitor’s championship. Castagnoli put up a praiseworthy fight to secure a shot at the ROH Tag Team Championship by getting the better of Fenix.

Orange Cassidy vs Daniel Garcia

Orange Cassidy defended his AEW International Championship title against Daniel Garcia yesterday. Garcia did exhibit some brilliant skills but his power-packed show was not enough to clinch the title.

Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart

Anna Jay and Julia Hart extended their rivalry in a No Holds Barred fight on this week’s AEW. Hart came up with Hartless to force Jay to tap.

Best Friends and Bandido vs House of Black

Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King of the House of Black defended their AEW World Trios Championship title against Best Friends’ Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Bandido yesterday. The championship battle appeared to be a bit short and lacked quality also. King, ultimately, emerged with the winning shot to earn a victory for his side.

ALSO READ| Sudeva Delhi FC, ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Reliance Foundation Young Champs & Bengaluru FC to Take on Premier League and South African Premier Soccer League Teams

top videos

Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley

The main event of the night featured Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley in a steel cage fight. Moxley, thanks to external intervention, claimed victory yesterday.