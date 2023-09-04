After Hockey5s Asia Cup Triumphs, Indian Men and Women Aim To Lift FIH Hockey5s World Cup 2024

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday unveiled the pools and the match schedule of the FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024.

The 16 men’s and women’s teams from around the world will all be vying to become the first ever Hockey5s World Champions when the World Cup gets underway from 24-31 January 2024 in Muscat, Oman.

All the 16 teams have been divided into 4 groups with four teams in each group. In the women’s competition, India have been placed in Pool C along with the United States, Poland and Namibia.

In other pools, hosts Oman were drawn in Pool A alongside Malaysia, Fiji and the Netherlands. Australia, South Africa, Ukraine and Zambia are placed in Pool B, while New Zealand, Uruguay, Thailand and Paraguay are placed in Pool D.

In the men’s competition, India clubbed with Egypt, Switzerland and Jamaica Pool B. Netherlands were drawn with Pakistan, Poland and Nigeria in Pool A. Australia, New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago and Kenya are placed in Pool C, while hosts Oman will face Malaysia, United States and Fiji in Pool D.

Indian men’s and women’s hockey team secured their qualification for the FIH Hockey5s World Cup after winning the inaugural Hockey5s Asia Cup 2023 by defeating Thailand and Pakistan in the Final, respectively.

Speaking about the teams in Pool C and competing with them, women’s team skipper Navjot Kaur said: “It’s an exciting Pool and I am looking forward to competing with some very strong teams. Having won the inaugural FIH Women’s Hockey5s Asia Cup 2023, the confidence among the players is high and they all are ready to play the FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 and bring glory to the country."

Speaking on India’s outing in the tournament, Navjot’s deputy during the Hockey5s Asia Cup 2023, Jyoti said: “It was a competitive tournament and playing against quality teams will definitely help us going forward. It has been a good learning experience for each and every player.

“However, we will keep working hard in our training and give everything when we are out there on the field. We will not be taking anything for granted. We played some good hockey in the FIH Women’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup, and we hope to continue the same form in the FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024."