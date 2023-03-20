Ahead of Wrestlemania 39, Trish Stratus Reveals Reason Behind her WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus retired from the full-time event in 2006. She, however, came back from retirement and appeared on the show multiple times. Stratus is now all set to take part in WrestleMania 39. In her much-talked-about WrestleMania clash, she will be up against Damage CTRL along with WWE Women’s Tag Team champions- Becky Lynch and Lita.

Ahead of her high-profile WrestleMania encounter, Stratus has now opened up on the reason behind her return to WWE this year. Stratus revealed that her love and passion for the game compelled her to script a comeback to the ring.

“I’ll only come back if it’s fun. I’m taking time away from my businesses and my babies. I love passing the torch and passing on my knowledge. It’s the little things that make a superstar. Was I the greatest wrestler? I don’t know, but I knew how to make people take notice. I loved that about working with Charlotte. When you hear Sasha Banks or Charlotte or Nattie [Natalya Neidhart] talk about our influence, that makes me go, “Oh s—. I want to keep doing this, and now with them,” Trish Stratus said during an interaction with Sports Illustrated.

Trish Stratus, one of the finest wrestlers ever to feature in WWE, had won the Women’s Championship seven times during her illustrious career of six years as a full-time participant.

In her latest assignment, Stratus faced Charlotte Flair at the WWE Summerslam in 2019. The highly anticipated bout, which was perceived to be the Canadian’s final appearance, did not end on a positive note for Stratus. Flair recorded a brilliant victory after forcing Stratus to tap out.

Trish Stratus had announced her retirement following a triumph over Lita at the Unforgiven 2006 in Toronto. The victory against Lita also guided Stratus to her seventh and final Women’s Championship. Later, Stratus had also featured in a tag-team match on the go-home edition of Raw. The former WWE Women’s Champion was also a part of the 2018 Royal Rumble.

Trish Stratus had secured her maiden Women’s Championship in November 2001 after winning a Six-Pack Challenge Match at the Survivor Series. In 2013, she was inducted into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame.

