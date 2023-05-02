Al-Nassr Might Reunite Cristiano Ronaldo With This Former Manchester United Teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be sharing a dressing room with former Manchester United teammate Alex Telles at Al-Nassr. Telles was involved in a nasty training ground bust-up with team-mate Hannibal Mejbri when Ralf Rangnick was at the helm in May 2022. After that incident, the new United manager, Erik ten Hag, had removed Telles from the first-team fold and sent him out on loan to La Liga club Sevilla.

Reports suggest that Sevilla will not look to sign Telles permanently after the season-long loan deal expires. So, the Red Devils have to find another willing buyer for the Brazilian defender, who joined from Porto in 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are said to be interested in Telles. The Saudi Arabian club signed Ronaldo at start of the year. Ronaldo had moved to Al-Nassr in a deal worth $200 million. This deal will see Ronaldo play for Al-Nassr until June 2025.

However, Ronaldo has not delivered for Al-Nassr on a consistent basis and now the club is in danger of losing the Saudi Pro League to Al-Ittihad. Al-Nassr, with 56 points, are currently trailing the table-toppers Al-Ittihad by three points. So, Al-Nassr is probably looking to add some more talent to their squad in order to build a formidable team.

Besides, the addition of Alex Telles will further cement Al-Nassr’s global image. Apart from Telles, Al-Nassr is also interested in other top-notch players like Marco Reus. Fans are hoping that the rumoured deal goes through, and Ronaldo is reunited with Telles at Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be relieved with his team’s performance in their last league match against Al Raed. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was in fine form as as Al-Nassr steamrolled Al Raed 4-0.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will likely be very busy in the upcoming summer transfer window. The likes of Phil Jones, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe and Harry Maguire are also said to be on their way out from Old Trafford. Plus all three goalkeepers of United - David de Gea, Tom Heaton and Jack Butland - are currently out of contract. At the same time, Erik ten Hag is keen to rope in Frenkie de Jong in the summer.

