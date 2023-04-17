CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » Alex Rins Wins MotoGP's Grand Prix of the Americas
1-MIN READ

Alex Rins Wins MotoGP's Grand Prix of the Americas

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 02:36 IST

Austin, US

Rins capitalised on a fall from leader and pole-sitter Bagnaia to claim the third leg of the season to end Honda's long winless run. (Image: Moto GP/Twitter)

Rins capitalised on a fall from leader and pole-sitter Bagnaia to claim the third leg of the season to end Honda's long winless run. (Image: Moto GP/Twitter)

Rins capitalised on a fall from leader and pole-sitter Bagnaia to claim the third leg of the season to end Honda's long winless run

Alex Rins won Sunday’s Grand Prix of the Americas following a blunder from Ducati’s MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Rins capitalised on a fall from leader and pole-sitter Bagnaia to claim the third leg of the season to end Honda’s long winless run.

Luca Marini (Ducati-VR46) took second with Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) in third.

Bagnaia won Saturday’s sprint but left the showpiece race in Austin pointless as Marco Bezzecchi who finished sixth extended his lead at the top of the rider’s overall standings.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
