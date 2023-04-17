Alex Rins Wins MotoGP's Grand Prix of the Americas

Alex Rins won Sunday’s Grand Prix of the Americas following a blunder from Ducati’s MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Rins capitalised on a fall from leader and pole-sitter Bagnaia to claim the third leg of the season to end Honda’s long winless run.

Luca Marini (Ducati-VR46) took second with Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) in third.

Bagnaia won Saturday’s sprint but left the showpiece race in Austin pointless as Marco Bezzecchi who finished sixth extended his lead at the top of the rider’s overall standings.

