CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Alexander Zverev Wins Hamburg European Open 2023
1-MIN READ

Alexander Zverev Wins Hamburg European Open 2023

Published By: Feroz Khan

Associated Press

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 12:45 IST

Germany

Alexander Zverev has won the tournament for the first time. (AP Photo)

Alexander Zverev has won the tournament for the first time. (AP Photo)

Alexander Zverev converted three of his four break points to beat the 57th-ranked Djere in 1 hour, 50 minutes.

Alexander Zverev won the Hamburg European Open for the first time on Sunday by beating Laslo Djere 7-5, 6-3.

It’s the 26-year-old Zverev’s first title since winning in Turin, Italy, in November 2021 and he achieved it without dropping a set at his hometown tournament.

“I was born here, I grew up on these courts, I first picked up a tennis racket in Hamburg, so to win here is bigger than winning a regular ATP event,” Zverev told his fans.

The fourth-seeded Zverev began the week denying allegations of assault after the public prosecutor’s office in Berlin applied for a penalty order to be made against him. Zverev said the matter was being handled by his lawyers.

He progressed to the final with wins over Alex Molcan, Maximilian Marterer, Luca van Assche, and Arthur Fils.

Zverev converted three of his four break points to beat the 57th-ranked Djere in 1 hour, 50 minutes.

Dutch player Arantxa Rus won the women’s title on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. alexander zverev
  2. Hamburg European Open
  3. tennis news
first published:July 31, 2023, 12:45 IST
last updated:July 31, 2023, 12:45 IST