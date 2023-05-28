All Detained Women Wrestlers Released, Says Delhi Police

All women wrestlers and protesters, who were detained on Sunday, have been released, a Delhi Police official said.

“Police have released women protestors including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat," the police official said.

Malik had told IANS that they will go to Jantar Mantar and that their fight will go on till justice prevails.

However, police had said that protesters will not be allowed to head back to Jantar Mantar.

Earlier on Sunday, Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Malik and Phogat were taken to three different locations in the city by the Delhi Police after they were detained while trying to march towards the newly-constructed Parliament building as it was being inaugurated.

A source aware of the developments in the matter told IANS that Bajrang Punia was taken to Mayur Vihar police station and Vinesh along with her sister Sangeeta Phogat were taken to Kalkaji Thana.

Police also dismantled their protest site at Jantar Mantar.

The Delhi Police began clearing the protest site by removing cots, mattresses, coolers, fans, the tarpaulin ceiling, and other belongings of the wrestlers.

Previously, the site had witnessed support from farmers, khap leaders, and opposition party members. Now, it stands almost empty, with only a few supporters roaming around, awaiting the next steps in seeking justice.