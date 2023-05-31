Always the Bridesmaid and Never the Bride, How HS Prannoy Changed the Script

You just have to appreciate HS Prannoy, the 30-year-old from Kerala, who just does not know when to give up. The player with probably the best backhand in the business and also the hardest hitter today exudes high confidence when he walks into the court. There is a sense of purpose about him.

Though he has not made the semifinals this season so far in the events he played, he has lost close matches in these tournaments. But one thing about him, he fights tooth and nail, chasing the bird as if there is no tomorrow. He comes with set plan in his mind and then just follows his instincts. Who can forget his brilliant victories in the Thomas cup last year, specially against Rasmus Gentle of Denmark, where despite a troublesome and sprained right ankle, he carved out a memorable victory by just sticking to the plan of keeping the rally going and repeatedly hitting steep half smashes that kissed the lines. There is no doubting his genius.

He probably is the only player in the world who has defeated legends like Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei and Victor Axelsen, twice each.

But though he had had great victories, podium finish always avoided his presence. Beset by injuries all through his career, he made regular quarter-finals appearances and some semifinals too but no finals slot. Always the bridesmaid and never the bride.

Haseena Sunil Kumar Prannoy, saw players like Parupalli Kashyap, Kidambi Srikant, B Sai praneeth, Gurusai Dutt, the Verma brothers (Sourabh and Sameer) eclipse him and time and again. Even the new kid on the block, Lakshya Sen got more limelight than him. He remained the unsung hero of Indian badminton for a long time.

But he was patient and he persevered in his own way. Alway knocking the door hoping some one will open it one day. He had won the only title in his kitty, the US open, in 2017. Many a time he wanted to.stop playing as not winning a title weighed on his mind. But his parents talked him out of such thoughts. Prannoy is all praise for coaches Gopichand and Guru Sai dutt. Specially chief national coach Gopichand, who always counselled him to be patient. It will happen one day Gopi used to sày. It has been a roller coaster ride for him.

So after winning this title he turned away from the cameras and covered his face.

“Yes the tears were there. But of relief," Prannoy told the BWF.

But now he has arrived in style and he will be taken much more seriously for his comprehensive play and control of the bird. Let us see how he played in this memorable week, before we review other Indian singles players at the tournament.

Prannoy had a great week in the Malaysian Masters where he playing brilliantly and showed great temperament in defeating likes of Chou Tien Chen, world ranked 5 and one who had defeated Prannoy last week in the Sudirman Cup in first round, 16-21, 21-14, 21-13, and in second round he demolished the current all England champion Li Shi Feng from China, 13-21, 21-16, 21-11, staying in line to win his first super 500 BWF title.

“I think Prannoy is a brilliant player who played cleverly all through the week. He is a brilliant tactician. He has a whiplash backhand and really penetrating smashes," says Shirish Nadkarni the 8 times National veterans champion who also has 4 gold medals and 4 silver from world Masters championships.

In the finals here against the fast improving young Chinese Weng Hong Yang, a left handed, 34 world ranked player Prannoy played an epic 94 minutes battle before finally emerging the champion with a 21-15, 13-21, 21-18 scoreline. The one noticeable thing in this match was his cool deception. He mostly hit cross courts but suddenly peppered the shuttle down the line straight smash to keep Wang confused.

The semifinals opponent was Indonesian Christian Adiyanta who conceded the match the with 19-17 score due to injury. This is one victory that HS Prannoy is going to cherish for a long, long time. He certainly deserves all the accolades that are being showered upon him.

Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth were the other two Indians who had entered the tournament. Kidambi defeated France player Toma Junior Popov 21-12/21-16. He was superb against higher ranked Kunlavut Vitidsatn of Thailand 21-19/21-19. Kidambi lost in third round to Christian Adinata of Indonesia who won 16-21/21-16/21-11. Lakshya Sen did really well to defeat the 2021 world champion from Singapore Loh Kuan Yew 21-18/16-21/21-9 but lost the next round to NG Long Angus 14-21, 21-19.

In the women singles all attention was on PV Sindhu as our younger lot headed by Malvika Bansod, Akarshi Kashyap and Asmita Chalia lost out early. Sindhu started he campaign shakily against Line Christophersen of Denmark. Sindhu was kept on the court a good 79 minutes for her hard fought win 21-14, 17-21, 21-18. She did well to best the dangerous Zhang Yi Man of China 16-21, 21-15, 22-20. Aya chori of Japan was the next victim who lost 16-21, 12-21. The Indian ace finally met her nemesis in Gregoria Maruska Tungjung of Indonesia. Who crushed her in semifinals 21-14, 21-11 in 32 minutes of a one sided match.

It was not a bad outing for the Indians. But they have to do much better if they want international lime light again