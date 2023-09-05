CHANGE LANGUAGE
American Boxing Trainer Charged With Possession Of A Firearm As He Prepared To Return From England
1-MIN READ

American Boxing Trainer Charged With Possession Of A Firearm As He Prepared To Return From England

Curated By: Sports Desk

Associated Press

September 05, 2023, 00:05 IST

Other, India

FILE - Brian 'Bo Mac' McIntyre speaks during a news conference Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. American boxing trainer McIntyre has been charged with possession of a firearm as he prepared to board a flight at Manchester Airport in northwest England. Brian McIntyre was in Chris Eubank Jr.‘s corner for the English fighter’s win over Liam Smith in Manchester on Saturday night. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

MANCHESTER, England: An American boxing trainer was charged with possession of a firearm as he prepared to board a flight at Manchester Airport in northwest England.

Brian McIntyre, who was in Chris Eubank Jr.’s corner for the English fighter’s win over Liam Smith in Manchester on Saturday night, appeared at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Monday after the weapon was allegedly found in his luggage on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 53-year-old McIntyre was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Oct. 9.

“Brian McIntyre, from the United States of America, was charged with possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate," police said in a statement.

Eubank Jr. brought the 53-year-old McIntyre in as his new coach alongside other changes to his training regime in preparation for the rematch against Smith.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
