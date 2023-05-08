CHANGE LANGUAGE
Andy Murray Wins First Title Since 2019 to Boost Wimbledon Seeding Bid
1-MIN READ

Andy Murray Wins First Title Since 2019 to Boost Wimbledon Seeding Bid

Published By: Ritayan Basu

AFP

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 10:56 IST

Marseille

Tennis star Andy Murray (Twitter)

Andy Murray clinched his first title since 2019 at the Aix-en-Provence Challenger to boost his ranking to ensure a seeded spot in the Wimbledon draw

Former world number one Andy Murray won his first title since 2019 on Sunday with victory at the Aix-en-Provence Challenger in France.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray had gone without a title since he triumphed in Antwerp in October 2019.

Murray, now ranked 52, defeated top seed Tommy Paul, the world number 17 from the United States, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the final of the clay court event.

The 35-year-old Briton, who is hoping to boost his ranking to ensure a seeded spot in the Wimbledon draw in July, last won on the second-tier Challenger tour at American events in Aptos and Binghamton in 2005.

“This last year, 18 months has been a bit of struggle with my game. But my team have been there supporting me and working with me to try and get better," said Murray at the trophy presentation.

“We keep going from here."

Both Murray and Paul were looking for crucial time on clay before the French Open starts in three weeks’ time.

Murray will also return to the top 50 at 42 when the new rankings are released on Monday.

first published:May 08, 2023, 10:56 IST
last updated:May 08, 2023, 10:56 IST