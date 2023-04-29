Anthony Joshua Reveals Plans For Fight Against Deontay Wilder

The year 2023 could very well turn out to be the most remarkable one in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA).

The collapse of talks over the undisputed heavyweight bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk was not certainly appreciated by the MMA community. Fresh reports suggest that the high-voltage fight, in all likelihood, will be held this year. The fight is expected to take place along with another highly anticipated tussle between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

MMA fans had to wait for years to see Joshua and Wilder fight each other and the long wait could finally end. Joshua has reportedly revealed that he will be taking on Wilder next.

In a video captured by iFL TV, Anthony Joshua confirmed his plans to face Deontay Wilder.

Joshua was asked by a fan, “You gonna beat Wilder?" The British professional boxer responded, “That’s what’s happening. You know what’s going on. It’s public news, bruv, we’re getting it down, in December.”

A report published by Mirror claims that the fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder would be co-headlined by Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s bout. There is, however, no official word yet on these two much-talked-about fights.

Anthony Joshua was seen in action earlier this month. He was in the ring against Jermaine Franklin and Joshua emerged victorious after 12 rounds. This was his first win in over two years.

While Joshua clinched victory against Franklin on points, Wilder has not been much involved in competitive fighting in recent times. The 37-year-old American has not taken part in a fight since defeating Robert Helenius in one round in October 2022. Wilder, the Beijing Olympic bronze medalist, had won the WBC version of the world title in eight years back in January.

Both Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder have been world champions at the very same time for more than three years. Their impressive run came to an end in June 2019 when Joshua conceded his first defeat to Andy Ruiz. Joshua regained his titles later. Wilder, on the other hand, lost his belt three years back in February when he suffered a defeat at the hands of Tyson Fury.

