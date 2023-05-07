CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Army Ready to Connect Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi With Parents in Strife-torn Manipur
1-MIN READ

Army Ready to Connect Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi With Parents in Strife-torn Manipur

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

IANS

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 16:26 IST

Manipur, India

Bindyarani Devi won silver at Asian Weightlifting Championships (Twitter)

Bindyarani Devi won silver at Asian Weightlifting Championships (Twitter)

The Army, which has been deployed to provide security to the people in violence-hit Manipur offered the Weightlifter to help her get connected with her parents and family members in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

The Indian Army on Sunday offered to connect ace weightlifter Bindyarani Devi, who clinched the silver medal in the women’s 55 kg category at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in South Korea’s Jinju, with her parents in strife-torn Manipur.

ALSO READ| Harry Kane an Inspiration for Tottenham Hotspur’s Squad: Interim Manager Ryan Mason

According to reports, Bindyarani Devi, after her feat in the Asian Weightlifting Championships on Saturday, was unable to connect with her family in the state, where mobile internet services were suspended after the ethnic violence broke out on May 3.

The 24-year-old had suffered an injury she had sustained ahead of the selection trials.

The Army, which has been deployed to provide security to the people in violence-hit Manipur and rescue around 25,000 civilians of different communities who were moved to its bases and garrisons, told the Weightlifter on Sunday that it is ready to help her to get connected with her parents and family members.

ALSO READ| F1: Sergio Perez Takes Pole in Miami GP as Charles Leclerc Crash Leaves Max Verstappen in Ninth

RELATED NEWS

Tagging two helpline numbers, the Army’s Spear Corps tweeted: “Indian Army requests Bindyarani Devi to get in touch with our helpline to share contact details etc. Spear Corps remains committed to get you connected with your loved ones."

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Bindyarani Devi
  2. India
  3. Indian Army
  4. manipur
  5. weightlifter
first published:May 07, 2023, 16:26 IST
last updated:May 07, 2023, 16:26 IST