Asia Cup Archery: Mixed Pair Teams Make Finals, India Eye All 10 Gold Medals on Offer

Continuing their dominance, Indian archers stormed into the finals of the recurve and compound mixed pair sections in the ongoing Asia Cup Stage 2 World Ranking Tournament on Thursday.

Indian archers have thus made finals in all the 10 sections in the continental showpiece.

The second-seeded mixed pair duo of Mrinal Chauhan and Sangeeta, who got a bye into quarterfinals, defeated Hong Kong 6-0 (37-32, 34-33, 36-34) in straight sets before eliminating Uzbekistan 5-4 (36-37, 36-35, 39-36, 37-39) in the semifinals.

The Indian recurve mixed pair will take on their opponents from China in the gold medal clash on Friday.

In a small five-nation field in the compound mixed section, the duo of Abhishek Verma and Parneet Kaur pipped Iraq by a narrow 152-151 margin to move into the final.

The duo got a bye into the semifinals by virtue of topping the qualification round. Verma and Parneet will face Kazakhstan in the gold medal clash on Friday.

