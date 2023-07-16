CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Parul Chaudhary Bags 5000m Silver, Ankita Claims Bronze
1-MIN READ

Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Parul Chaudhary Bags 5000m Silver, Ankita Claims Bronze

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 16:53 IST

Thailand

Parul Chaudhary. (Twitter)

Parul Chaudhary. (Twitter)

Chaudhary clocked 15 minutes 52.35 seconds to finish second behind Yuma Yamamoto in the 5000m final, while Ankita picked up the bronze medal with a timing of 16:03.33. This was also Chaudhary's second medal at the ongoing championships after her gold in the 3000m steeplechase on Friday.

Ace Indian long-distance runner Parul Chaudhary on Sunday won her second medal of the Asian Athletics Championships with a silver in 5000m on the final day of competitions.

Chaudhary, who had won gold in the 3000m steeplechase on Friday, clocked 15 minutes 52.35 seconds to finish second behind Yuma Yamamoto (15:51.16) of Japan in the 5000m final.

The 28-year-old Chaudhary holds the 5000m national record of 15:10.35.

Ankita won the bronze in 16:03.33 as India secured two medals from the event. Earlier, Kishan Kumar and KM Chanda ran their personal best times to win a silver medal each in the men’s and women’s 800m race respectively.

ALSO READ| Novak Djokovic Goes in Search of Federer-Leveller at Wimbledon 2023 Against Carlos Alcaraz

Kumar clocked 1 minute 45.88 seconds to finish second behind Abubaker H Abdalla (1:45.53) of Qatar, while Chanda crossed the finish line of the two-lap race in 2:01.58 behind MK Dissanayaka (2:00.66) of Sri Lanka.

Kumar’s earlier personal best was 1:46.17, while Chanda equalled her earlier lifetime best of 2:01.58.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 16, 2023, 16:53 IST
last updated:July 16, 2023, 16:53 IST