Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Parul Chaudhary Bags 5000m Silver, Ankita Claims Bronze

Ace Indian long-distance runner Parul Chaudhary on Sunday won her second medal of the Asian Athletics Championships with a silver in 5000m on the final day of competitions.

Chaudhary, who had won gold in the 3000m steeplechase on Friday, clocked 15 minutes 52.35 seconds to finish second behind Yuma Yamamoto (15:51.16) of Japan in the 5000m final.

Athletics, #AsianAthleticsChampionships: It is a silver and bronze medal for Indian women’s in the 5000m final..Parul Chaudhary clocked a time of 15:52.35 mins to win aadding to herfrom the 3000m SC final.. While a brilliant performance from Ankita saw her win..pic.twitter.com/DKtWFs5Sna — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) July 16, 2023

The 28-year-old Chaudhary holds the 5000m national record of 15:10.35.

Ankita won the bronze in 16:03.33 as India secured two medals from the event. Earlier, Kishan Kumar and KM Chanda ran their personal best times to win a silver medal each in the men’s and women’s 800m race respectively.

Kumar clocked 1 minute 45.88 seconds to finish second behind Abubaker H Abdalla (1:45.53) of Qatar, while Chanda crossed the finish line of the two-lap race in 2:01.58 behind MK Dissanayaka (2:00.66) of Sri Lanka.

Kumar’s earlier personal best was 1:46.17, while Chanda equalled her earlier lifetime best of 2:01.58.