Lord Hanuman Revealed as Official Mascot of Asian Athletics Championships 2023 in Thailand

The Asian Athletics Championships 2023 is all set to begin on the 12th of July in Thailand as the participants representing the various nation in the continental event will look to produce performances that earn repute and bring laurels to their respective nations when the event gets underway on Wednesday.

One of the most revered Gods in Indian mythology, Lord Hanuman, will be the official mascot of the event, which is being held on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the continental governing body.

“As Hanuman exhibits extraordinary abilities in (Lord) Rama’s service, including speed, strength, courage, and wisdom … Hanuman’s greatest ability is, in fact, his incredibly staunch loyalty and devotion," the Asian Athletics Association explained on its website.

“The 25th Asian Athletics Championships 2023 logo indicates the athletes participating in the games, skills, teamwork of athletes, showcase of athleticism, dedication, and sportsmanship." India, led by shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, would look for an impactful show in the Championships.

The Indian team left for the five-day Asian Athletics Championships on Saturday night from Delhi and Bengaluru.

Olympic gold medallist and Indian javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra sent his best wishes to the Indian contingent travelling to Thailand for the same.

The 25-year-old registered a post on Twitter that read, “My best wishes to the #TeamIndia contingent for the Asian Athletics Championships. I am sure that we will have a successful campaign. Jai Hind!"

Indian Squad:

Men: Rajesh Ramesh and Muhammed Ajmal (400m/4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Amoj Jacob (4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Nihal Joel William, Mijo Chacko Kurian (4x400m relay), Krishan Kumar and Mohammed Afsal (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson (1500m), Gulveer Singh (5000m/10000m), Abhishek Pal (5000m/10000m), Mohammed Nurhasan and Bal Kishan (3000m steeplechase), Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar (400m hurdles), Tejaswin Shankar (decathlon), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (high jump), Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Karanveer Singh (shot put), DP Manu (javelin throw), Akshdeep Singh and Vikash Singh (20km race walk)

Women: Jyothi Yarraji (200m/100m hurdles), Nithya Ramraj (100m hurdles), Aishwarya Mishra (400m/4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Chanda and Lavika Sharma (800m), Lili Das (1500m), Ankita (5000m), Parul Chaudhary (5000m/3000m steeplechase), Sanjivani Jadhav (10000m), Priti (3000m steeplechase), Pooja and Rubina Yadav (high jump), Baranica Elangovan (pole vault), Shaili Singh and Ancy Sojan (long jump), Abha Khatua and Manpreet Kaur (shot put), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Swapna Barman (heptathlon), Priyanka and Bhawna Jat (20km race walk), Rezoana Mallick Heena and Jyothika Sri Dandi (4x400m relay/4x400m mixed relay), Jisna Mathew and Subha Venkatesan (4×400)