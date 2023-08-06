CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Asian Champions Trophy 2023: China Hold South Korea to a 1-1 Draw
1-MIN READ

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: China Hold South Korea to a 1-1 Draw

Published By: Amar Sunil Panicker

PTI

Last Updated: August 06, 2023, 20:03 IST

Chennai, India

China's Chen Chongcong (L) celebrates with his teammate after scoring a goal during the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey tournament match between China and South Korea at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai - (Image: AFP)

China's Chen Chongcong (L) celebrates with his teammate after scoring a goal during the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey tournament match between China and South Korea at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai - (Image: AFP)

Defending champions, South Korea had to put up with the defence of China as they finished their match with a draw in the Asian Champions Trophy, 2023.

China put up a strong defence to hold the reigning champions, South Korea to a 1-1 draw in a round-robin match at the Asian Champions Trophy being hosted in Chennai.

Korea’s Jonghyun Jang scored first after which China’s Chongcong Chen scored the equalizer at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

The opening quarter was uneventful with both sides unable to create opportunities.

It was not until the second quarter that South Korea earned the contest’s first penalty corner, with skipper Jonghyun Jang converting it to put his side ahead in the 18th minute.

Both sides continued to apply defensive tactics resulting in half-hearted attempts at the goal.

The third quarter began with a fair degree of intensity, especially from China. A 43rd-minute field goal from close range from Chongcong Chen brought the Chinese back into the encounter.

Things became a bit rough in the middle following the goal with Korea’s Manjae Jung being shown the green card.

With the match entering the final quarter, Korea showed a lot of urgency and came close to scoring on a couple of occasions.

However, none of their shots were able to penetrate China’s defensive wall, as the two sides shared the honours.

China will next face Pakistan, while Korea will be up against hosts India on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Asian Champions Trophy
first published:August 06, 2023, 20:01 IST
last updated:August 06, 2023, 20:03 IST