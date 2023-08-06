Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: India Move to Top, China Remain at Bottom

India thrashed Malaysia 5-0 to move to the top of points table in Asian Champions Trophy 2023. The clinical win over Malaysia helped India to claim the top spot as they displaced their Sunday’s opponent.

India were placed at the third spot before the start of the match but the 5-0 was good enough for them to pip Korea and Malaysia.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. put their A-game on the table as they completely outclassed Malaysia who looked no match to India on Sunday.

Karthi Selvam opened the scoring for India at the brink of Quarter 1’s end, while Hardik Singh scored in the quarter 3, followed by another one by captain Harmanpreet Singh.

India completely stamped their authority over Malaysia with goals from Gurjant Singh and Jugraj Singh to make it 5-0.

India have now won two matches out of three while one ended in a draw. Malaysia who are placed at the second spot have won two of three matches but the loss against India hurt them.

While Korea sit in third place with one win and two draws.

Japan, Pakistan and China are placed fourth, fifth and spot respectively as they are still in search of their first win in the competition. China need a miraculous effort to bounce back in the game as they have lost two matches out of three.

Defending champions Korea Republic failed to capitalise on an early goal and were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly China in their third match in the Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Sunday.

Korea went into the lead in the 18th minute when Jang Jong-Hyun converted a penalty corner in the key round-robin league match. China came back strongly in the second half to score a field goal through Chen Chongcong in the 43rd minute to salvage one point from the match, their first point of the tournament.