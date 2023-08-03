CHANGE LANGUAGE
Asian Champions Trophy 2023: South Korea Open Title Defence With Win Over Japan
1-MIN READ

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: South Korea Open Title Defence With Win Over Japan

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 19:39 IST

Chennai [Madras], India

South Korea beat Japan 2-1. (Twitter)

South Korea beat Japan 2-1. (Twitter)

Japan's Ryoma Oooka netted the opening goal of the tournament before Cheoleon Park equalised in the 26th minute. JungHoo Kim found the back of the net to put the Korean side in front as he champions held their lead to earn an opening day win.

Defending champions South Korea started their Asian Champions Trophy title defence on a winning note, beating Japan 2-1 in a close contest at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

It all began in the sixth minute when Ryoma Oooka netted the opening goal of the tournament before Cheoleon Park equalised in the 26th, as both the teams went into the half-time break locked at 1-1.

Just five minutes into the third quarter, JungHoo Kim found the back of the net to put the Korean side in front.

It was followed by some relentless attacks from the Japanese. However, the Korean defence held on firmly to grab the three points in the end.

Raiki Fujishima of Japan was yellow-carded in the 14th, whereas Manjae Jung of Korea saw green in the seventh.

