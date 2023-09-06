CHANGE LANGUAGE
Asian Championships TT: Indian Men's Team Picks Up Bronze in Pyeongchang
Asian Championships TT: Indian Men's Team Picks Up Bronze in Pyeongchang

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 11:01 IST

South Korea

The Indian men's team collected the bronze medal in South Korea as they reached the semifinals before being outplayed by Chinese Taipei in the final four of the event.

The Indian men’s table tennis team signed off with a bronze medal after going down 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in the Asian Championships semifinal here on Wednesday.

In a disappointing display, both veteran Sharath Kamal and the experienced G Sathiyan surrendered meekly to their higher-ranked opponents while Harmeet Desai showed the stomach for a fight.

Sharath was handed a 6-11, 6-11, 9-11 defeat by Chuang Chih-Yuan, ranked 26th, while Sathiyan went down 5-11, 6-11, 10-12 to world number 7 Lin Yun-Ju as the third-seeded Indian team trailed 0-2.

Playing to stay alive in the tie, Harmeet, the country’s highest-ranked player at 63, gave India some hope as he took a game off Kao Cheng-Jui. But the world number 33 sealed the tie for Chinese Taipei, seeded second, with an 11-6, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9 win.

At the Asian Championships, the losing semifinalists are also awarded bronze medals.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
