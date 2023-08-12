Asian Games 2023: Indian Hockey Stalwart Rani Rampal Left Out of 34-member Probables List

Just a couple of days after Hockey India appointed her as the coach of the Indian U-17 women’s team, former captain Rani Rampal found herself out of the 34-strong probables list for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, starting September 23.

Rampal had on Thursday lashed out at the national head coach Janneke Schopman demanding an answer as to why she was being ignored despite her fair performances lately.

While she accepted the HI offer to coach the junior side, she also was categorical about not retiring from competitive sport.

”I am not retiring since I know I still have more to give to the sport as a player. I have this thing in me to not give up. If I had to, I’d have given up after the Olympics,” Rampal had said during a HI event earlier this week.

”We have showcased in our recent competitions that we are growing as a team and are constantly learning. The upcoming camp is an important one for us as we are spearheading our preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games, which could be our road to securing a spot for the Paris Olympics 2024,” Schopman was quoted as saying in a HI release.

”We will work on the areas where we still need to improve in the camp and will focus on ensuring all the players are comfortable in playing the kind of hockey that we want to play.” ”It is important that all of us are on the same page before the all-important competition ahead for us,” she added.

The camp getting underway here on Sunday will conclude on September 18.

While the Asian Games start on September 23 and the Indian women’s campaign gets underway on September 27. India has been clubbed alongside Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, and Singapore in Pool A.

Notably, the Indians are coming off a victorious performance in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation – International Tournament, which took place last month in Barcelona. The Women in Blue beat hosts Spain 3-0.

The Probables

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary.

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Ajmina Kujur.

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, Beauty Dungdung.