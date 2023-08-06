CHANGE LANGUAGE
Asian Games-bound 14-year-old Swimmer and Wushu Player Test Positive as Doping Raises Ugly Head

Published By: Ritayan Basu

IANS

Last Updated: August 06, 2023, 09:28 IST

New Delhi, India

A 14-year-old swimmer and a wushu player were handed provisional suspension after being caught by the National Anti-Doping Agency.

With the Asian Games less than 50 days away, Indian sports has been rocked by doping cases involving two Games-bound players — a wushu player and a 14-year-old swimmer — being caught by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and handed provisional suspension.

As per the NADA website, the 14-year-old swimmer tested positive for 19-nor-androsterone, an anabolic androgenic steroid, a drug listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list. The swimmer is understood to have done well in the recent Nationals in Hyderabad in June, setting a record, and was included in the Asian Games squad.

The Asiad-bound wushu player — Owais Sarwar Ahenger, who is among the three wushu players, tested positive for a cocktail of drugs — 19-nor androsterone and stimulants mephentermine and its metabolite phentermine.

Owais Sarwar, according to reports, recently won the national title in 78kg and was part of the 13-member Indian team for the Asian Games.

The news of a teenage swimmer failing a dope test has shocked the domestic sports circuit with Olympian Virdhawal Khade saying parents/coaches looking for quick success in sports is scary.

“Such unfortunate news to end the week!Parents/coaches looking for quick success in sports is scary! With more glory & money coming into Indian Sports, doping control and athlete education needs to be prioritised!" the national champion and Asian Games medallist said in a tweet on Saturday.

As Virdhawal Khade pointed out, the incident has brought into sharp focus the role of the parents and coach as the swimmer is a minor and could not be expected to know about doping and prohibited substances.

It should also be a matter of concern for the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) because of the age of the swimmer.

