Asian Squash Mixed Doubles Championships: Dipika Pallikal Karthik- Harinderpal Singh Sandhu Clinch Title in Huangzhou

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 21:45 IST

Dipika and Sandhu who won a hard-fought contest 11-10, 11-8 against the Malaysian pairing of Ivan Yuen and Rachel Arnold in the finals

The Indian duo of Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu won the gold medal at the Asian Squash Mixed Doubles Championships on Friday.

Overall, India ended their campaign with two medals as the duo of Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh secured bronze after losing a close semifinal battle to Ivan Yuen and Rachel Arnold of Malaysia.

Ivan and Rachel, however, were handed a defeat by the experienced Indian duo of Dipika and Sandhu who won a hard-fought contest 11-10, 11-8 to clinch the title.

It was not an easy road to the final for the Indian duo who overcame the top-seeded Malaysian pair of Aira Azman and Shafiq Kamal in the quarters, while in the semifinal they ousted Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam and Faiza Zafar.

Iran, Hong Kong and hosts China participated in the six-nation tournament which was held for the first time here to promote the sport in the region.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
