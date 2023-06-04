CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Asian U-20 Athletics Championship: Rezoana Mallick Heena, Bharatpreet Singh Bag Gold, Antima Pal Takes Bronze
1-MIN READ

Asian U-20 Athletics Championship: Rezoana Mallick Heena, Bharatpreet Singh Bag Gold, Antima Pal Takes Bronze

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 17:35 IST

Yecheon, Korea

Rezoana Mallick Heena (Twitter)

Rezoana Mallick Heena (Twitter)

Heena clocked 53.31 seconds to win gold in the women’s 400m race, while Bharatpreet claimed the top honour in discus throw with an effort of 55.66m on the opening day of competitions. Antima Pal came in third in the women’s 5,000m event with a time of 17 minutes and 17.11 seconds

Fast-rising Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh clinched a gold medal each in women’s 400m race and men’s discus throw respectively to launch India’s campaign at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship on an emphatic note on Sunday.

Heena clocked 53.31 seconds — just a tad below her personal best of 53.22s — to win the gold.

ALSO READ| Official: Karim Benzema to Leave Real Madrid After 14 Years

She had also won a gold in the Asian U-18 Athletics Championships in Tashkent in April.

Bhartpreet picked up the second gold for India with a best throw of 55.66m on the opening day of competitions.

top videos

    ALSO READ| ‘I Have Only One Plan’: Erik ten Hag Looking to Continue Progress at Manchester United

    Antima Pal won India’s third medal of the day — a bronze — in the women’s 5,000m race with a time of 17 minutes and 17.11 seconds.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    Tags:
    1. India
    first published:June 04, 2023, 17:35 IST
    last updated:June 04, 2023, 17:35 IST