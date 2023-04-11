CHANGE LANGUAGE
Asian Wrestling Championships: Vikas Claims Bronze on Day 2 With Win Over Jain Tan
Asian Wrestling Championships: Vikas Claims Bronze on Day 2 With Win Over Jain Tan

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 08:55 IST

Astana, Kazakhstan

Vikas took just one minute and 41 seconds to knock out his Chinese rival Tan to register an 8-0 win and clinch the bronze medal in the 72kg Greeko-Roman category

Vikas pinned Jain Tan of China 8-0 by technical superiority in the 72kg Greeko-Roman category to clinch a third bronze medal for India in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships on Monday.

On the second day of the tournament, Sumit (60kg) and Rohit Dahiya (82kg) fell by the wayside in their bronze medal matches, but Vikas took just one minute and 41 seconds to knock out his Chinese rival.

Sumit lost to Maita Kawana of Japan 14-6 after picking cautions in his bout. Dahiya on the other hand lost to Alireza Azizkhoon Mohamadipiani of Iran 1-5.

The other Indian in the fray, Narinder Cheema (97kg GR) lost to Olzhas Syrlybay of the host nation 1-4.

India had bagged one silver and two bronze medals on the opening day of the meet.

World Cadet Championships bronze medallist Rupin lost 1-3 to Iranian Poya Soulat Dad Marz in the 55kg GR final.

Neeraj (63kg GR) and Sunil Kumar (87kg GR) were the bronze medal winners.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
