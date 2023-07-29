CHANGE LANGUAGE
Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships: India Claim Two Silver and a Bronze in Noida

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 21:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Sanapathi Guru Naidu. (Twitter)

Sanapathi Guru Naidu and M Tomchou Meetei claimed silver and bronze medals respectively in 55kg men’s youth category in the event being held at the Gautam Buddha University. Mukund Santosh Aher also secured a medal for India, bagging silver in the 55kg Junior category.

India’s Sanapathi Guru Naidu and M Tomchou Meetei claimed silver and bronze medals respectively in the 55kg men’s youth category in the Asian Youth (boys and girls) and Junior (men and women) Weightlifting Championships on Saturday.

Mukund Santosh Aher also secured a medal for India, bagging silver in the 55kg Junior category.

The competition runs from July 27 to August 5 here at the Gautam Buddha University.

In the men’s 55 kg youth category, World Record holder K Duong of Vietnam won the gold.

In men’s 55kg junior section, Vietnam’s Tu Tung Do and Tuan Kiet Duong claimed gold and bronze respectively.

The medals are being awarded to the first three winners in three categories, i.e. snatch, clean and jerk, and total weight category.

The competition features 220 athletes in both youth and junior categories from 18 Asian countries.

