Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships: Martina Devi Bags Silver in Over 81kg Youth Category
Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships: Martina Devi Bags Silver in Over 81kg Youth Category

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 00:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Martina Devi. (Twitter)

Devi had a total lift of 218kg (95+123) to finish second in the +81kg youth section of the championships, behind Thi Hien Tran of Vietnam, who won gold with a total lift of 224kg.

India’s Martina Devi won a silver medal in women’s over 81kg youth category in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships on the penultimate day of competitions on Friday.

Devi had a total lift of 218kg (95+123) to finish second in the +81kg youth section of the championships.

Thi Hien Tran of Vietnam won gold with a total lift of 224kg (100+124) while Lolakhona Abdurashidova of Uzbekistan took the bronze with an effort of 193kg (83+110).

Only two events — men’s 109kg and +109kg — are left in the championships and they will be held on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
