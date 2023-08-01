CHANGE LANGUAGE
Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships: Pallavi Sanapathi, Venkata Krishna Claim Silver

August 01, 2023

Pallavi bagged the silver silver medal in the 64kg junior division with a total lift of 196kg as she lifted 87kg in snatch and 109 in clean & jerk, while Krishna had a total lift of 271kg 120kg in snatch and 151kg in clean & jerk in the men’s 73kg youth category.

Indian lifters clinched two silver and a bronze in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships here on Tuesday, the fifth day of competition.

Pallavi Sanapathi, the 64kg junior lifter, clinched silver with a total lift of 196kg (87kg in snatch and 109 in clean & jerk).

Fatemeh Keshavarz of Iran won the gold medal with a total lift of 197kg (86+111 kg), while Madinabonu Djuraeva of Uzbekistan bagged the bronze, heaving a total of 190 kg.

B Venkata Krishna also finished second on the podium in the men’s 73kg youth category.

Krishna had a total lift of 271kg (120kg in snatch and 151kg in clean & jerk) behind Khikmatillo Khaydarov of Uzbekistan who lifted 287kg for gold.

India’s Harika Bellana bagged a bronze medal in the youth 59kg category with a total lift of 176kg (78+98). Lyudmila Elefteriadi of Uzbekistan clinched the gold medal with a total lift of 177kg.

