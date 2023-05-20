CHANGE LANGUAGE
SAI Solalgaon Athletes File Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Swimming Coach Mrinal Basumatary
1-MIN READ

SAI Solalgaon Athletes File Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Swimming Coach Mrinal Basumatary

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 14:33 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Sports Authority of India (Twitter)

Sports Authority of India (Twitter)

The Sports Authority of India stated in a release that a complaint was lodged at the Paltan Bazar Police Station on Thursday taking into account the gravity of the matter as most of the athletes are minor girls

Athletes of the SAI Training Centre in Solalgaon have filed an FIR against the in-charge and swimming coach Mrinal Basumatary, accusing him of sexual harassment.

Most of the athletes are minor girls, the Sports Authority of India stated in a release as a complaint was lodged at the Paltan Bazar Police Station here on Thursday taking into account the ”gravity of the matter”.

”As SAI adopts zero tolerance policy towards sexual harassment cases, the same will be followed up so as to ensure that justice is delivered to our athletes,” SAI stated in the release.

The matter was brought to light by some athletes of SAI, STC Solalgaon and their coach on the sidelines of selection trials in Guwahati.

    The matter was further referred to the internal committee of the nodal sports body’s regional centre, and a probe has already started.

    Sources at the SAI, Guwahati said the matter is being dealt with the ”highest priority due to the highly sensitive nature” of the issue. They, however, refused to more further details.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:May 20, 2023, 14:33 IST
