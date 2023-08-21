ATP Cincinnati Masters: Novak Djokovic Rallies to Beat Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic overcame a match point and stifling heat to beat world number one Carlos Alcaraz 5-7 7-6(7) 7-6(4) and win the Cincinnati Open in a heart-pounding thriller on Sunday.

The 23-time grand Slam champion needed three hours and 49 minutes to gain revenge for his loss to the Spaniard in the Wimbledon final last month.

Djokovic collapsed on his back before tearing his shirt off after triumphing in the nearly four hour contest to win his third title in Cincinnati.

“It’s crazy, I don’t know what I can say," said 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic.

“It’s tough to describe. It was the toughest I’ve ever played in my life.

“From start to finish we both went through highs, lows, incredible points, bad games, heatstroke, comebacks.

“Overall this was the toughest and most exciting match I’ve ever been a part of.

“It’s matches like these that I continue to work for."

The Serb looked hobbled by the intense humidity in the tail end of the first set, barely moving when Alcaraz hit a backhand winner to grab the opener.

Alcaraz, who looked fresh despite being on the court for more than 10 hours this week, grabbed a 4-2 second-set lead and it appeared he might cruise to the finish line.

But Alcaraz would produce a terrible service game while leading 4-3 that included four unforced errors to give life to the world number two.

In the second-set tiebreak Djokovic saved a championship point and went on to force a deciding set after winning a 25-shot rally.

During the break before the third set, a frustrated Alcaraz pounded his hand against the plastic drinks container next to his chair, requiring a medical time out to tape his finger.

In the decider, Djokovic broke on his fifth opportunity of the game for a 4-3 lead.

The drama would continue as Djokovic squandering two match points while returning while leading 5-3.

Alcaraz would save two more match points and break serve when Djokovic missed an overhead for 5-5.

The players ultimately arrived at another tiebreak, which Djokovic won when the 20-year-old’s forehand return went wide.

The win was Djokovic’s 95th career title and 39th Masters 1000 crown.

A weary Djokovic dropped to the court in relief, then bounced up and ripped his shirt front down the middle as he let out a roar of triumph or agony — or perhaps a bit of both.

“I was never in doubt that I could deliver the match when it mattered the most," he said, adding that the rivalry with Alcaraz “is just getting better and better."

“Carlos is an amazing player, I have tons of respect for him," Djokovic said. “He is so poised at such a young age."

Alcaraz did enough in Cincinnati to ensure he will remain number one in the world this week, and will be the top seed for his title defense at the US Open that starts on August 28.

Djokovic, who declined to be vaccinated against Covid-19, was playing his first US tournament in two years, a return Stateside that will now take him to Flushing Meadows, where he is a three-time champion.

