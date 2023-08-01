ATP Roundup: Americans Michael Mmoh, Mackenzie McDonald Get Wins in D.C.

In a battle of Americans, Michael Mmoh won in straight sets over qualifier Bradley Klahn, 6-3, 6-3, on Monday in the first round of the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington.

Mmoh doubled up Klahn in aces, 8-4, and did a better job of staying away from double faults, (two to five). Mmoh maxed out at 130 mph on his serves, to 97 for Klahn.

American Mackenzie McDonald topped Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3 in 78 minutes for his first win in three attempts against the Argentine, all since 2022.

Alexander Shevchenko of Russia eliminated American Maxime Cressy 6-3, 7-6 (8) in the round of 64.

Other opening-round winners were Chinese qualifier Juncheng Shang, Moldova’s Radu Albot, Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori, Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki, Russia’s Aslan Karatsev, Great Britain’s Liam Broady and France’s Gregoire Barrere.

France’s Gael Monfils, who received a wild-card entry into the tournament, beat the United States’ Bjorn Fratangelo 6-3, 6-4.

Generali Open

Sixth seed Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain downed Argentina’s Guido Pella 6-2, 6-4 in the round of 32 in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

Pella had more aces, 3-2, but more double faults, 3-0. Carballes Baena converted three of four break points, while Pella never got to that situation in a match that lasted 71 minutes.

Qualifier Guido Andreozzi of Argentina defeated wild card Filip Misolic of Austria 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. In a battle of unseeded players, Slovakia’s Alex Molcan won in straight sets over Frenchman Luca Van Assche 6-4, 6-3. Argentina’s Sebastian Baez eliminated qualifier Hamad Medjedovic of Serbia, 6-4, 6-2.

Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia and Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain also advanced in straight sets.