ATP-WTA Rankings: Jannik Sinner Closes in on Top Five; Liudmila Samsonova Climbs Six Spots

Italy’s Jannik Sinner moved up to a career-high ATP ranking of sixth on Monday after capturing his first Masters trophy in Toronto.

Sinner, 21, won the Toronto title 6-4, 6-1 in the final against Australian Alex de Minaur, who moves up six places to 12th.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, 20, the reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion, holds the number one ranking ahead of Serb Novak Djokovic and Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Denmark’s Holger Rune moves up to fifth with Norway’s Casper Ruud slipping two places to seventh.

Liudmila Samsonova moved up six places in the latest WTA rankings released on Monday after her run to the final of the Montreal Open.

Russian Samsonova, 24, lost in straight sets to Jessica Pegula in Canada on Sunday, but returns to a career-best 12th ranking which she also achieved last February.

American Pegula, 29, remains third behind Poland’s Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

ATP Rankings:

1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 9395 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8795

3. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 6530

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5090

5. Holger Rune (DEN) 4790 (+1)

6. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 4725 (+2)

7. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4715 (-2)

8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4595 (-1)

9. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3605

10. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 3050

11. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2855

12. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2595 (+6)

13. Tommy Paul (USA) 2525 (+1)

14. Félix Auger-Aliassime CAN) 2510 (-2)

15. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2425 (-2)

16. Borna Coric (CRO) 2315 (-1)

17. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2310 (-1)

18. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 1995 (+1)

19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1690 (+1)

20. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 1685 (-3)

WTA Rankings

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 9730 pts

2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 8746

3. Jessica Pegula (USA) 6030

4. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 5755

5. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4746

6. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 4685

7. Cori Gauff (USA) 3760

8. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3510

9. Petra Kvitová (CZE) 3445

10. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 3211

11. Barbora Krejcíkova (CZE) 2840

12. Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) 2745 (+6)

13. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 2735 (+1)

14. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2605 (-1)

15. Madison Keys (USA) 2580

16. Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 2485

17. Karolína Muchová (CZE) 2423

18. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 2235 (+1)

19. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 2220 (-7)

20. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2160

